Woman, seven children homeless after fire guts Morris Circle home | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:00 am

A March 26 fire left a woman and seven children homeless.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were sent to 136 Morris Circle March 26 at 11:51 a.m. after the county’s dispatch office receive multiple calls reporting the blaze.

The first firefighters on the scene arrived to find the one-story structure enveloped in heavy smoke with flames coming from the roof and windows.

A second mobile home, approximately 20 feet from the flames, was endangered. Firefighters deployed multiple hand lines to the neighboring building and protected it from exposure to the flames.

The burning structure was originally a wooden home that had received several additions over the years. At some point, a singlewide mobile home was connected to the home. Additional siding wrapped both structures and a second roof was added over the existing roofs.

This presented problems for crews working to extinguish the fire, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

Firefighters worked for about 35 minutes to gain control of the fire. Power tools were used to remove the front of the structure, the rear wall and a portion of the side wall to allow firefighters access to the burning areas and some void spaces.

Once the fire was knocked down, crews spent over four hours performing overhaul. Water was brought to the fire scene by a water shuttle.

No one was at home when the fire erupted. The occupant said there was a wood-burning stove and a kerosene heater inside the residence.

The entire structure was gutted by the flames The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.