Woman killed in Savage Street shooting | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 29, 2018 at 11:28 am

A Walterboro woman was killed in what is being called a “walk by” shooting on Savage Street the evening of March 28.

Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter pronounced Erica Caldwell, 18, of Blarneystone Drive, dead at the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center.

Carter said Caldwell died from a gunshot wound to the back. Her body was transported to the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy. Carter was assisted in the death investigation by Deputy Coroner Chuck Walker.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighter-paramedics dispatched to 426 Savage Street treated Caldwell and a second, seriously injured gunshot victim before transporting them to Colleton Medical Center.

One male sustained a leg wound and was treated by emergency department personnel after arriving at the medical center in a private vehicle.

A male with life-threatening injuries was transported to the Trauma Unit at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston by the C.A.R.E. Flight medical helicopter. Upon arrival at the North Charleston facility, the gunshot victim underwent emergency surgery.

The call reporting the shooting came into the county’s emergency dispatch center March 28 at 9:21 p.m. and drew members of the Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to the scene.

A Walterboro cruiser and sheriff’s office vehicle, both running blue lights and sirens, collided as they were rushing to the crime scene. After determining that neither officer sustained injuries in the crash, they continued on their way to the scene of the shooting.

After the law enforcement officers involved in the accident finished their duties securing the scene, the South Carolina Highway Patrol was asked to respond to investigate the crash.

Immediately after learning that a third gunshot victim had been taken to Colleton Medical Center, members of the city and county law enforcement agencies responded to that location as well.

Additional officers from both departments were also working Walterboro’s streets following the shooting incident.

A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling at near the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Bells Highway about 11:30 p.m. when he reportedly spotted three motor vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed, turning from Robertson Boulevard onto Bells Highway.

The deputy caught up with one of the vehicles as it entered Forest Pointe Apartments and learned that the occupants had been at Colleton Medical Center to determine if a loved one had been injured in the shooting.

A Dodge van, which was also one of the vehicles spotted by the deputy, then pulled into the parking lot.

The deputy determined the driver’s license was suspended.

The 20-year-old driver, who resides at the scene of the shooting, allegedly agreed to have his vehicle searched and the deputy reportedly found a loaded shotgun on the back seat.

The shotgun was seized for safe keeping, and the driver cited for driving while under suspension.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.