Woman dies in house fire | News | The Press and Standard

Members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s fire investigation unit were on Jerusalem Road in the White Hall area this morning to investigate a fatal fire.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the residence on Jerusalem Road Monday about 6 a.m. and the first units on the scene found the home ablaze.

The elderly resident of the home died in the fire. The Colleton County Coroner’s Office is handling the death investigation.

SLED fire investigators are required to investigate every fire that results in a fatality.