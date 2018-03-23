Winter ensembles win at Rock Hill | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:04 pm

The Colleton County Winter Ensembles performed this past weekend at the 2018 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Regional at Rock Hill High School.

The Colleton County Middle School “Cadets” Winter Guard scored a 75.62 and placed first in the Cadet Division on Saturday.

The Band of Blue JV Winter Guard scored a 70.91 and placed second in Scholastic AAA Class among the competing guards.

The Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard scored a 70.75 and placed fifth in Scholastic AA at the Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Premier.

The Colleton County Middle School “Concert Percussion Cadets” performed their program “El Toro Bravo” and earned second place scores in their division with a 76.40.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion scored a 77.85 and placed first in Scholastic AA Percussion with their show “Day of the Dead.”

The CCHS Varsity Guard performed their routine “The Hatter” to the song “Danse Macabre” by Camille Saint Saens.

The CCHS JV Guard performed their routine “Remembering Neverland” to the song “When Your Feet Don’t Touch the Ground.”

The CCMS Cadets performed their show “Space Cadets.”

The Band of Blue Winter Ensembles will next compete at Winthrop University in Rock Hill High School on March 24-25 for the CWEA Championships.

The Band of Blue Varsity, Junior Varsity and the CCMS Cadets are directed by William Thomas with assistance from Katie Hudson and Cathy Meshach.

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion is directed by Gary Stroupe with assistance from Malik Ferguson and Cassie Headden.

The band directors are Tom Finigan, Nick Infinger, Cathy Meshach, Gary Stroupe and the guard instructor is William Thomas.