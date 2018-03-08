Wind-whipped fires kept firefighters busy | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:03 am

Grass and woods fires kept Colleton County Fire-Rescue and South Carolina Forestry Commission firefighters on the run March 3.

The most damaging fire was at 2194 Coolers Dairy Road.

Fire units were called to Coolers Dairy Road at 3:15 p.m. when a field fire spread to a barn and shed.

The first fire unit arrived to find the older 40-by-40 foot wooden barn fully involved and a shed nearby also well involved. A fast moving grass fire, sparked by the field fire, was threatening a residence and a vehicle.

Three hand lines were put to work, combating the fire and protecting the exposures. Water to battle the flames was brought to the scene by a water tender shuttle.

The grass fire was quickly contained and crews worked for 30 minutes to bring the barn fire under control. The barn was filled with flammable items: tools, building products, many farm implements, a tractor and general farm-type storage materials.

Other crews used rake and backpacks to extinguish the remaining field fire.

The barn and its contents were destroyed. The adjacent shed also received heavy damage.

Firefighters kept the flames from reaching the residence, two other storage buildings and an old wooden building on the property.

No injuries were reported.

Among the other calls the fire fighters handled Saturday were a woods fire on Zion Road near Merrick Drive, and a woods fire on Hudson Mill Road west of Penny Creek Drive, that endangered one home but was contained by fire crews and a forestry tractor.

A large woods fire on Bells Highway, west of Jones Swamp Road, closed Bells Highway for approximately 90 minutes. Firefighters and law enforcement personnel detoured traffic to Ruffin Road while multiple fire units and two forestry tractors worked the fire.

A woods fire also endangered several homes on Opal Street off of Dandridge Road.

In the evening, fire units with the Forestry Commission personnel were tied up for several hours on Wood Stream Lane in the White Hall area, battling a large woods fire.

