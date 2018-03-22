Wildlife walks begin Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:54 pm

The City of Walterboro and the Friends of the Great Swamp Sanctuary have announced the dates for their 2018 spring series of walks in the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. These events are open to the public and are free.

• March 24, 9 a.m., Dr. Eran Kilpatrick, 399 Detreville Street

• April 21, 9 a.m., Genia Floyd, 315 West Washington Street

• May 12, 10 a.m., Charlie Sweat, 399 Detreville Street

For more information, please call Michelle Strickland at 843-538-4353.