Why I “Relay” for Life | The Press and Standard

People always ask me why I “Relay” For Life. I’ve been involved with the American Cancer Society of Relay For Life off and on now for 10 years.

So, when people ask me why I “Relay” I grab my wallet and pull out this wrinkled index card. And I start reading, KathyLyn, Harry, Uncle ****, Patricia, Trevor, Laura, Terry, Johnny, Eddie, Papa Rayburn, Sylvia, Richard, Linda, Marilyn, Laura. And there are more names. This is why I Relay.

This is my third year being involved with Relay for Life of Colleton County. My first year I was the Emcee at the Relay. Last year I co-chaired the Relay with Marilyn Bazzle and this year I’m Chairing the Relay.

This year the Relay for Life is Friday, May 18, 2018. It’s starts at 5:00 p.m. with the Survivor Walk at 7:00 p.m. The Luminary Service is at 9:00 p.m. and weather permitting the Relay will end at Midnight.

If you have never been at a Relay for Life, I ask this one small favor. Come out at 9:00 p.m. and observe the Luminary Service. One you see over 1,000 luminary bags lit, and the names of those In Honor or In Memory scroll up on the large screen, it’s a very moving experience. Please accept this as my personal invite!!!!!

One of the main events prior to the Relay for Life is the Survivor Dinner. The dinner this year will be on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. Once again, the dinner will be held at the Coastal Electric Cooperative – Outback Building.

If you are a Survivor and you do not receive an invite by Wednesday, March 21, 2018, please register by calling, 1.800.227.2345 or go on line at www.relayforlife.org/colletonsc.

So, I ask you, the great folks of Colleton County, Why Do You Relay? Who is it that you Relay For? Who do you know, who has cancer? Are they a Survivor or have they fought the good fight, but still have succumbed to this dreaded disease?

A lot of people tell me, I never got involved in Relay For Life till my good friend or my relative got cancer. And then I know what they’re going to say next. They all say, I wish I was involved sooner.

Oh, there is one more reason why I Relay. And that is, that one day either my grandchildren or their children will not have to go through this, and that they’ll say to someone, what is cancer.

I hope to see you on Friday, May 18, 2018 at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Colleton County!

Gregory Rosso,

Chairperson