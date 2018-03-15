White Hall woman killed in house fire | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:35 am

A White Hall woman was killed the morning of March 12 when fire swept through her home.

Colleton County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard Carter said that Rebecca Pencile, 86, of 1040 Jerusalem Road died as a result of the fire.

An autopsy, to be performed by the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, will determine the exact cause of death.

Pencile’s body, according to Carter, was found in the center of the small residence, about 20 feet from the front door.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said that a passerby saw flames coming from the home. He went to a nearby home and had the residents contact the dispatch center at 6:01 a.m.

The first firefighters on the scene, arriving from the White Hall fire station, reported the one-story block residence already destroyed.

The roof and all interior walls had already burned away and much of the fire was burned out.

Firefighters used two hand lines to overhaul the structure.

Family members advised the woman should be inside the residence, and firefighters located her body about 20 minutes later.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s fire investigation unit was called to the scene to investigate. SLED investigates all fire fatalities. Foul play is not suspected.

Water to extinguish the fire was supplied by fire-rescue water tenders.

The cause of the fire should be known when SLED completes its investigation, said McRoy.