Wendell Simmons | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Wendell Simmons

Wendell L. Simmons of Walterboro, 70, passed away Wednesday morning, March 7, 2018, under the care of Agape Hospice.

Born in Walterboro, he was the son of the late Earl and Elouise Evans Simmons. Wendell attended Colleton County Schools. He was a talented billboard and sign painter for many years of his life, and was employed with Steedley Monuments in his later years.

Wendell is survived by two daughters, Stephanie S. Catterton of Walterboro, and Melanie Simmons of Summerville. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Zachary Frier of Summerville, Jared Thomas, Lana and Noah Catterton of Walterboro. Also surviving are siblings: Mary Hiott (Ricky), Riddick Simmons (Deb), and Dalton and Rudolph Simmons, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Dondero and Beatrice Pinto.

Arrangements by Simplicity Cremation. A private service was held Friday, March 9, 2018.