Weathers throws shutout against Seahawks | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 11:41 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Cougars’ ace Whitley Weathers threw a 17-0 shutout against the Hilton Head Seahawks last week to pick up Colleton County’s second Region 8-AAAA win of the season.

The Lady Cougars also picked up a 3-2 win over a previously undefeated Barnwell team and recorded an 8-3 loss to a strong Berkeley team at home last week.

In the run-rule shutout against Hilton Head, Weathers threw a one-hitter and struck out three. In addition, the veteran ace had a stellar day at the plate going 3-3 with 2-RBI’s. Dakari Gant was 3-3 with an RBI and two scores, along with Karson Hiott who went 3-4 with an RBI and three scores.

Victoria Brewington, Ashlyn Rawls, Ashley Savage and Hannah Robertson all recorded multiple hits.

It came down to the wire against Barnwell, but Karson Hiott singled and then reached home on a three-base error in left field in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win for the Lady Cougars.

Weathers recorded the win in the circle in seven innings of work, allowing two earned runs on nine hits, issuing a single walk and striking out six along the way.

Weathers turned in another strong day at the plate, going 2-3 and scoring once.

Rawls, Brewington, Hannah Robertson and Gant recorded hits.

Berkeley jumped out to an early lead against the Lady Cougars, scoring four runs in the top of the second. Weathers allowed the Lady Stags just four runs in the last five innings. Against strong pitching from Berkeley, the Lady Cougars recorded five hits including Hiott, Brewington, Hallie Robertson, Weathers and Roneisha Robinson.

“It was a good week for us,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “We picked up two wins, hitting the ball very well against Hilton Head and earning a win over a really good Barnwell team. Our inexperience and youth showed when we won the game on a walk-off play and didn’t know the game was over — that was funny.”

“We had a disappointing effort against Berkeley with five defensive errors, which can be disappointing to everyone when you don’t get the out that you should make,” said Adams. “They had a pitcher that was very good, but we have to be more disciplined at the plate.”

The Lady Cougars have three games on tap for the week, with back-to-back home games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, and an away game at Cane Bay on Friday March 23.