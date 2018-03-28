Weathers and Hiott combine in perfect game | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County’s Whitley Weathers and Karson Hiott combined for a three-inning perfect game against Stall High School on Thursday March 22 at Rusty Adams Field. The duo recorded nine strikeouts for the Lady Cougars in the 18-0 run-rule shortened game.

Weathers and Hiott helped their own efforts at the plate, recording five of the Cougar’s 10 hits in the game. Vic Brewington, Hannah Robertson and Roneisha Robinson also had hits in the game.

In a 7-0 loss to Cane Bay, Colleton County had six hits in the game. Hannah Robertson and Hiott both went 2-3 at the plate. Hallie Robertson and Brewington each recorded a hit. Weathers took the loss for the Lady Cougars, allowing six earned runs on seven hits, issuing no walks and striking out three.

“I don’t believe we’ve ever had a three-inning perfect game before,” said Coach Rusty Adams. “We hurt ourselves against Cane Bay with errors that cost us four runs. We still didn’t get consecutive hits, which is what you have to have against good pitching. We still have a lot of ball to be played.”

The Lady Cougars are now 6-6 overall and 3-3 in Region 8-AAAA. They were scheduled to travel to Beaufort High School on Tuesday March 27 and will host Hilton Head on Thursday March 29.