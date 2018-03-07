War Hawks go 2-0 in War Hawk Preseason Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 4:33 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep varsity baseball team went 2-0 in the War Hawk preseason tournament held last week on Will Haynes Field. The War Hawks defeated John Paul II (14-8) and Thomas Heyward (6-2). The War Hawks were led by new head coach Cody Mincey.

Brad Strickland earned the win for the Hawks on the mound against John Paul II, lasting two-and-a-third innings, allowing two hits and one run, striking out one. Dawson Sweat, Jesse Murdaugh and Charlton Griffith all contributed on the hill.

CPA had 14 hits in the game against the Golden Warriors. Joe Bryan, medically released for participation after an injury sustained during football season, went 2-2 at the plate with an RBI and scored once. Dawson Sweat went 2-4 at the plate with an RBI and scored three times. Jordan Crosby was 1-4 and scored twice.

Against Thomas Heyward Academy, the War Hawks jumped out to an early lead. Joseph Bryan and Bryan Strickland combined for the win. Bryan allowed one earned run, striking out five and issuing three walks. Strickland also allowed one earned run on three hits, issuing one walk and striking out six.

The War Hawks had six hits in the game, including multiple hits from Connor Morris (3-3) and Jordan Crosby (2-2).

CPA was scheduled to host Branchville Tuesday March 6 and will travel to John Paul II on Friday March 9.