War Hawks and Cougars hitting the course together in pre-season | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 6, 2018 at 4:26 pm

Teams working together to improve skills prior to competition season opening.

By CINDY CROSBY

Members of the Cougar and War Hawk golf teams have been working together to improve their skills over the last few weeks in scrimmage matches held at Dogwood Hills Public Golf Course.

“I’d like to thank Colleton Prep for stepping up when we had a no-show last week,” said Coach Chris Lewis from Colleton County High School.

The Cougars reported their top four scores as Dalton Moore (JR) 45; Jacob Miron (FR) 57; Ben Crosby (SO) 58 and Anthony Vance (FR)59.

Colleton Prep hosted a region home match Wednesday March 7 at Dogwood Hills.

Colleton County is scheduled to travel to Pinecrest Golf Club where they will take on Bluffton on Thursday March 8.