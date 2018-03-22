War Hawk Golf finishes first in home tri-match | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep golf team finished in second place with a team score of 196 in the John Paul II conference tri-match held at Belfair on March 14.

The War Hawks finished behind Hilton Head Prep at 149 and ahead of John Paul at 221. Jake Burttram shot 45 on the day, followed by Josh Crosby (46), Connor McMillan (47), Francis Blubaugh (58) and Jason Dennis (62).

In a home tri-match held Thursday March 15, the War Hawks finished in the top spot with a team score of 181. Patrick Henry finished second (185) and Dorchester Academy finished in the third spot (237). Crosby and Burttram both shot 39 on the afternoon, followed by McMillan (46), Blubaugh (57) and Barrett (57) and Fisher Jackson (59).