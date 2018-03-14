War Hawk Golf earns win over Holly Hill | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep golf team finished third in a five-team Region IV-AA tournament held Wednesday March 7 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.

The War Hawks recorded a team score of 184 behind Hilton Head Christian (151) and Beaufort Academy (179). Thomas Heyward (214) finished fourth and John Paul II (221) finished fifth.

Individual scores for the tournament for CPA included: Connor McMillan (40), Josh Crosby (41), Jake Burttram (47), Francis Bluebaugh (56) and Clay Griffin (56).

In a region match versus Holly Hill on Thursday March 8, the War Hawks earned the win, shooting 194 to the Raiders’ 208. Scores for the match included: Josh Crosby (45), Jake Burttram (47), Connor McMillan (49), Jason Dennis (53), Fisher Jackson (53) and Jacob Barnett (53).

Colleton Prep was scheduled to travel to Hilton Head Prep on Wednesday March 14 and host Patrick Henry on Thursday March 15 at Dogwood Hills.