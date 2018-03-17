Walterboro wild turkey group celebrates 20th year | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:11 am

Walterboro’s Salkehatchie Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation held its annual fundraiser dinner, celebrating its 20th year, last weekend. Pictured are Rusty Kinard, middle, and David Barnes, right. The Walterboro chapter is ranked 18 in the country .