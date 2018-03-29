Video leads to prison time | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 9:48 am

Time in front of the camera meant time behind bars for a Walterboro man.

On March 26, Dominique Raheem Manigo, also known as “Doma,” 19, of Walterboro, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release on a charge of felon in possession of firearms and ammunition when he appeared before United States District Judge David C. Norton in Charleston.

Manigo pled guilty to the charge in an earlier federal court appearance.

Evidence presented at that court appearance established that on April 4, 2017, Manigo initiated a live video stream on a social network platform that showed him sitting in his car with two other individuals, packaging marijuana for distribution and possessing a shotgun and an AR-15-style firearm.

As a result of that video, federal agents obtained a search warrant for Manigo’s residence, and went to the home on April 19, 2017.

During the search inside Manigo’s bedroom, agents located a pistol magazine that contained 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a box containing thirteen 12-gauge shotgun shells, a box containing four rounds of .45 colt ammunition and one round of .223 caliber ammunition.

Inside a shed on the property, agents located a green and black 12-gauge shotgun loaded with six 12-gauge shotgun shells, a Smith & Wesson .556 caliber rifle that contained 67 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition and a bag containing 21 rounds of various ammunition. The .223 ammunition in the rifle was loaded into two large capacity magazines that were taped together.

Manigo had prior convictions for burglary and failure to stop for a blue light which prohibited him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

This case was investigated by special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted pursuant to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone’s longstanding partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office to target career criminals in Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton, Colleton and Allendale Counties in federal court. Special Assistant United States Attorney Carra Henderson of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecuted the case.