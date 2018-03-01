Update: Cottageville woman killed in crash | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:31 pm

One driver was killed and two others injured in a head-on crash on U.S. 17-A in the Cottageville area the evening of Feb. 21.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Dianne Porcher, 57, of Griffith Acres Road in Cottageville was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy at the forensic unit of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston will determine the cause of death.

According to the report filed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Porcher was traveling north on U.S. 17-A near McDanieltown Road on Feb. 21 at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her Hyundai Elantra drifted into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a southbound Chrysler 300.

The driver and occupant of the southbound car were transported to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center for treatment.

The first Colleton County Fire-Rescue units on the scene found both lanes of U.S. 17-A blocked by the wrecked vehicles and debris.

The Walterboro couple from the Chrysler was able to exit their vehicle and were being cared for by another motorist.

The driver of the Elantra was unconscious and had no signs of life.

The roadway was blocked for nearly four hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol finished the investigation and the cars were removed.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Cottageville Police Department rerouted traffic until the accident was cleared.