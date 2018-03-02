U.S. Poet Laureate visits Willtown | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:14 pm

It was standing room only Saturday at the Willtown Community Center in Adams Run. Tracy K. Smith, Poet Laureate of The United States, was in town to talk about how poetry connects people to their everyday lives. She was introduced by Congressman James. E. Clyburn. Also attending the event, part of the National Project Rural Tour, were Marjory Heath Wentworth, Poet Laureate of South Carolina and Marcus Amaker, Poet Laureate of the City of Charleston, and Sen. Margie Bright-Matthews.

Congressman Clyburn said he was honored to bring the group to Adams Run. Other planned stops included Lake City and Summerton.

“I can write pretty well,” said Congressman Clyburn. “But unlike these poets, I can’t hear. Each of them has a gift.”