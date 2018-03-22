Two suspicious packages found | Update | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 12:03 pm

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the investigation into a hazardous material incident in the afternoon hours of March 15 in the 100 block of Carn Street and a suspicious package collected from the Walterboro Post Office the following day.

Don Wood, supervisory special agent with the Columbia office of the FBI, confirmed that the federal agency is investigating both incidents in conjunction with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Wood could not offer any specifics on the investigations as yet and would not confirm that they had identified persons of interest in the case. “The investigation is on-going,” Wood said.

Just before 6 p.m. on March 15, an abundance of caution clogged the quiet street with first responders after an E-911 call came in from the Scott and Payne law office reporting a hazardous material.

According to the Walterboro Fire Department report of the incident, a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the scene reported that a package containing a suspicious powder had been opened, and a woman at the law office was having a reaction to the substance.

The envelope was sent through the U.S. Postal Service and appeared to contain a collection of paperwork.

In addition to the law office’s address, the outside of the envelope also contained the return address of possible suspects.

Officials reportedly learned that the suspects had been seen in the Walterboro Post Office the afternoon of March 14.

The initial call drew members of the city fire department, Walterboro Police Department, Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s hazardous materials team.

As members of Fire-Rescue’s hazardous material team assessed the condition of the employees in the building and the sheriff’s office personnel who had entered the structure, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to respond to the scene. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security also dispatched agents to the location.

Investigators then requested personnel from the 43rd Civil Support Team, a specialized South Carolina National Guard unit based in the Columbia area that handles hazardous material incidents.

The guard unit arrived with a mobile lab that allows them to test hazardous materials immediately at the site of the incident.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy explained that the special National Guard unit has an array of sophisticated equipment and its members have expertise in handling hazardous material incidents.

The detailed analysis conducted by the guard unit could be used as evidence if criminal charges are filed in connection with the incident. Several years ago, Fire-Rescue worked with the members of the unit when they used the former middle school facility on Colleton Loop for a training and testing session.

The guard unit’s tests confirmed what the earlier testing conducted by Fire-Rescue’s hazardous material unit had determined. The package contained a substance that, while not generally hazardous, did cause the woman’s allergic reaction.

The suspicious package, after being processed and secured by the guard unit, was turned over to the FBI.

McRoy said members of his department’s unit examined the woman but did not need to transport her to Colleton Medical Center for additional care.

It was approximately 2 a.m. on March 16 before Carn Street was cleared of emergency personnel and vehicles.

The day after the hazardous material incident at the law office, officials at the Walterboro Post Office contacted the sheriff’s office, reporting that the female suspect had been at the post office March 16 at about 9 a.m. to mail a second envelope.

The envelope was the same size as the one mailed to the law office and contained the same return address.

But, this time the letter was address to a county official.

Because of what transpired when the first envelope was opened, post office personnel moved the suspicious envelope to a private office.

Deputies photographed the package and then officials from Colleton County Fire-Rescue conducted an air quality check of the post office and examined the package with a portable chemical warfare agent detector.

Both tests showed readings within the normal ranges.

The envelope was then sealed in an airtight, tamper-proof evidence bag and transported to the sheriff’s office facilities and placed in the evidence vault.

Law enforcement personnel called to post office spotted the female leaving and began trailing her.

After confirming the details of the incident at the post office, law enforcement personnel pulled the woman’s motor vehicle over on U.S. 17 near the Beaufort County line and took her into custody on an active obstruction of justice warrant.

She was transported to the sheriff’s office and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officer cleared the woman’s car before having it impounded for additional processing.