Three challengers file for county council on final filing day | News | The Press and Standard

The last day for filing statements of candidacy for the Democratic primary to be held on June 12 resulted in two contested races for local governmental posts.

The period for filing ended at noon on Friday March 30. In the hours before noon, three Democrats filed to run for county council posts.

David Gar Linder of Smoaks was the last candidate to put in appearance at the Colleton County Voter Registration and Election Office before the deadline.

He filed to run in the Democratic primary for the at-large seat on Colleton County Council. That will pit him against Nate Bristow of Walterboro in the Democratic primary.

The winner of that race would then run against incumbent at-large council member Gene Whetsell, who filed for re-election as a Republican and does not face a primary challenge.

Earlier on March 30, John Washington of Yemassee and Art Williams of Walterboro both filed statements of candidacy to run in the Democratic primary for the eastern district county council seat on the ballot.

They present a primary challenge to incumbent County Councilman Evon Robinson. No Republicans filed for that council seat so the winner of the Democratic primary is virtually assured of taking office.

Robinson was the first incumbent candidate to file his re-election paperwork, appearing at the election office at noon on March 16.

Like Robinson, the incumbents for the county posts up for election in the November general election made their plans known early in the statement of candidacy period.

Robinson was quickly followed by his fellow incumbent county council members Whetsell and Republican Steve Murdaugh, who holds one of the two Western District council seats.

Also appearing on the first day were Colleton County Probate Judge Ashley Heaton Amundson, a Democrat, and Colleton County Treasurer Becky Hill, a Republican.

Colleton County Auditor Jeff B. Slocum was the last county government incumbent to file for reelection, submitting his paperwork for the Republican primary on March 20.

On March 26, Democrat Nate Bristow visited the county’s election office to file a statement of candidacy for county council’s at-large seat.

The incumbent candidates for the state representative districts that include portions of Colleton County are Democrat Justin Bamberg in the 90th District; Democrat Michael Rivers Sr. in the 121st District; Democrat Robert Brown in the 116th District; and Patsy Knight in the 97th District, who all filed for reelection. The filing period ended without anyone filing to challenge them in the Democratic primary.

Republicans Don Johnson and Mandy W. Kimmons, both of Summerville, filed the paperwork to face off in the Republican primary for the 97th District.

Republicans Carroll O’Neal of Johns Island and Charles A. Glover Sr. of Ravenel filed to run for the 116 District seat in the primary.