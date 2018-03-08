The history of Cottageville’s school | News | The Press and Standard

August 3, 1939

The Press and Standard

A visit to the new school plant of the Cottageville school district will indicate what a fine building will be in use of the school when it is finally completed. It would seem that there can be no better nor more useful plant anywhere in the state than this will be when the last finishing touches have been given. In floor space alone there will be 22,950 square feet in which will be a classroom building of dimensions 260 feet by 52 feet, an auditorium or field house, 115 by 83 feet.

The classroom building will house the activities of the school, and there will be 13 classrooms, in addition to offices, library and space needed for extra-curricular activities. The home economics room, the club boys department, the rooms for the beginners and second grades are all extra large and when equipped, will be second to none anywhere. Individual lockers are being provided for each pupil in the hall and in several of the classrooms.

Freddie H. Ackerman, who with C.B. Warren has supervised the construction of the building, states that it will be ready for occupancy when the schools open this fall or near next month. The finishing touches are being given now, and the furniture will be placed in time for the opening on the 11th of September. The auditorium will be completed later. Mr. Ackerman said work had begun on this building about 15 months ago, and it has been done almost entirely with WPA labor. A bone issue of $15,000 was voted and material from the old building was used to assist in creating a federal aid project. The building will be valued at approximately $80,000 when completed.

Supt. Ralph A. Gaskins is largely responsible for this new plant, having worked at it during the first year he was in the schools and having made plans for financing it. In this, he has had the full cooperation of the school board and other interested citizens. The trustees of the district are J.G. Reeves, W.R. Willis, C.E. DuRant.