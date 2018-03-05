The Flocking Has Begun! | News | The Press and Standard

This past week you may have seen Flamingos posted at different homes around Colleton County.

When the unexpected families went out to see what had happened, they noticed an envelope posted on the sign. Upon opening the envelope they read the following letter:

Congratulations

You’ve Been Flocked

Don’t Despair…

This is a fundraiser by Colleton County’s Relay for Life.

A friend of yours paid us to place these pink darlings in your yard.

This flocking is done in good spirits and is not meant to be mean.

These flamingos will roost on your lawn until this evening when they will mysteriously migrate to another friend’s (victim’s) lawn.

If you would like to specify the next victim, all we ask is a small donation to Relay for Life. Put your tax-deductible donation in this bag and let us know who to Flock next.

Name________________________________________________

Address______________________________________________

Of course, the removal of these flamingos will be done at no charge, so please don’t hurt our pink feathered friends.

Again, thank you for your sense of humor and your support.

Colleton Country Relay for Life

Committee Member’s Name

Phone Number

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Colleton County Committee and Team Captains would like to thank you for your donations.

Our theme this year for Relay for Life is, “Beating Cancer at its Own Game ”. And we thought Flocking with our Relay for Life Flamingos would be a great way to introduce Our Games!

Thank you for your support and thank you for playing along! We hope to see you at the Colleton County Relay for Life on Friday, May 18, 2018, at 5:00 p.m.

The Relay for Life Committee