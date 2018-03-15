Templeton wants to be the ‘fixer’ as S.C. governor | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:51 am

The “fixer” wants to be South Carolina’s next governor.

Catherine Templeton, 46, of Charleston is among the candidates running in the Republican primary for governor. Included on that list are current Gov. Henry McMaster and current Lieutenant Gov. Kevin Bryant.

In Gov. Nikki Haley’s first term as governor, Templeton had a variety of roles capped by time spent as the head of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. “Some on her (Haley’s) staff called me ‘the fixer’,” Templeton said.

“The bottom line is that I have always been in the private sector; honestly, I never thought about politics. Quite honestly, I never cared about politics.”

Like most South Carolina residents, she said, her time was dedicated to growing her business and growing her family. She is an attorney, she and her husband have three children.

When Boeing was thinking about establishing operations in South Carolina and the federal government was expressing opposition to the move, Templeton said, “Gov. Haley and her business team plucked me out of oblivion and asked me to come fight for South Carolina jobs.

“I believed I would get that taken care of and come back home,” she said. When the Boeing fight was over, Templeton explained, “I said this has been fun. I’m heading back home.”

Haley had a different idea. “I need you to keep doing what you are doing,” Templeton said the governor told her.

When Haley nominated her to take over as director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Democrats in the state house sought to block her appointment, Templeton said, questioning why the governor was seeking to appoint an attorney to head that department.

Templeton said they made a valid point: the department didn’t need an attorney, it needed a manager.

“You have really good medical doctors there, you have really good environmental engineers there. What you don’t have is someone to get all the bureaucracy, all the paperwork and all the waste out of their way so they can do their jobs,” Templeton explained.

To be successful in heading DHEC or finding success as governor, she said, has the same requirement: “Find the people who know what is wrong,” and then listen to their recommendations.

“Any governor we have had, any governor we will have,” Templeton said, “is not going to know all the things in detail with the great amount of expertise that they need.”

In the four years she spent as part of Haley’s administration, she said, politics didn’t enter into the equation when she made her decisions. “While I was there, that was what made me so effective and is going to make me effective again. I didn’t owe anybody anything. I didn’t need the job,” Templeton said.

“It was completely and utterly service. I didn’t have to worry about who I owed a favor to, or who was who politically,” she said.

“Gov. Haley gave me so much cover to go actually do the job that needed to be done so I could make the decisions based on law and science and math, instead of politics and emotions.”

After leaving state government, Templeton said, she continued to get calls from residents and business leaders who were daunted by the red tape.

As she fielded those calls, she said, “I knew the people working in government were not trying to get in their way and I knew people trying to live their lives didn’t understand. There was a disconnect.”

Candidates who run for office promising to run government like a business, she said, ignore one critical fact. “The problem is that government does not have the same rules as a business.”

At every Republican gathering, Templeton says she tells the audience “every politician will tell you their vision — shrink government, cut taxes, cut spending, deregulate.” If they get elected, “I’m not sure what they do. Don’t listen to my vision and just think I am going to do it,” Templeton said. “I want you to look and see what I did.” Those who look will see, she said, that she went in and shrunk the size of the staff by 25 percent while improving services at the South Carolina Department of Labor.

When it was time for her to move over to DHEC, she said, “I got hit on left and right.” Based on her reputation, DHEC’s 3,600 employees feared their jobs would disappear.

Some did. “I got rid of a number of people at DHEC.”

She looked at what she considered a top-heavy middle management level and began cutting. That pruning, she said, produced a $7 million savings. Five million of that went to hiring more lower-level employees.

She learned in her time at DHEC that it was easier to make the right decisions “if you know you are going to get hit no matter what you do.” She contends that DHEC was “measurably improved” under her tenure. “I saved $68 million while improving service. We weren’t serving people.”

The current state of affairs concerning South Carolina Electric and Gas and its failed nuclear plant plans are the most visible example of state government’s pay-to-play corruption.

“McMaster took over $115,000 from SCANA (in campaign donations). They took two billion from us.”

In return, she said, state residents got some of the highest electrical rates in the nation and “two holes in the ground to show for it.” She believes the governor should have “brought in experts who are not part of the state, not part of the corruption; people who have made billion dollar decisions in energy industry to tell us what our options are.

“If we had a good chief executive officer, we would have already taken care of this,” Templeton said.