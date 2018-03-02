Taxpayer assistance offered | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:34 pm

IRS-certified volunteers in Colleton and Hampton counties are available to provide free income tax assistance to low-to-moderate income, elderly, disabled, and limited English proficient (LEP) individuals and families.

Tax preparation began on Feb. 5 and will end April 18. The free sessions are available at the Lowcountry Community Action Agency at 329 E. Washington St. from 9 a.m. to 5 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Additional locations may be added based on regional needs and the availability of organizations willing to host volunteers.

The tax filing assistance will also be available at the Colleton County Memorial Library at 600 Hampton St. on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The assistance will not be available on Feb. 17 because the library will be closed.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 843-549-5576 or visit www.vitalowcountry.org

Those participating in the tax preparation program are required to provide:

• Proof of identification (photo ID)

• A copy of last year’s federal and state returns

• Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and dependents

• Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

• All Forms 1095 (A, B, C), Health Insurance Statements

• Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check.

To file your taxes online at no charge, visit www.myfreetaxes.com.

The Lowcountry Area Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Coalition has been serving the community since 2008 with support from sponsors. For more information, visit www.vitalowcountry.org.