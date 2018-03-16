Suspicious package delivery shuts down Carn Street for eight hours | News | The Press and Standard

At 5:52 p.m. Thursday March 15, law enforcement was notified of a suspicious package delivered to a law office on Carn Street.

A subject at the office had handled the package and was suffering ill effects.

Firefighter-paramedics and Fire-Rescue HazMat techs responded to the scene. Walterboro police and sheriff’s deputies blocked off a portion of Carn Street for eight hours until the incident was resolved.

The patient was decontaminated and treated at the scene, but transport to the hospital was not required.

SLED, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security also responded. HazMat techs from the Army National Guard’s 43rd Civil Support Team were summoned by the federal agents. They also evaluated the package and secured it for FBI agents.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers are searching for the suspect.

