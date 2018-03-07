Soccer returns to Colleton Prep | Sports | The Press and Standard

After a four-year drought, Lady Hawks’ soccer returns with JV team.

By CINDY CROSBY

Girls’ junior varsity soccer has returned to the slate of sports offered in the spring at Colleton Prep Academy. Coach Bray Campbell will once again serve as the head coach of the team. With five games currently scheduled for the spring season, the Lady War Hawks will play home matches at the Wildfire Soccer Club on Sidneys Road.

In the season opener against Northwood Academy, the Lady War Hawks fell 4-2. Forward Emily Wilson scored both goals for Colleton Prep.

“We are a very young team, and actually just formed at the beginning of February,” said Coach Bray Campbell. “There was some interest in having a girls’ soccer team, since the last team graduated four years ago, but it just didn’t come together until this year.

“We scheduled an interest practice for all girls in grades 5-12 who wanted to play for Saturday Jan. 27, when nine players came to participate.

“After about two weeks, our team of nine grew to a team of 21 girls ranging from grades 5-11,” said Campbell. “It was awesome to see so many girls excited about the sport; several had never played and others who had played were happy to see the large turnout. This gave them — and me — hope of starting something and building upon it for years to come.

“Those nine girls talked up our soccer practices and looked for girls they thought would really enjoy the sport,” said Campbell. “We have a few games on the schedule this season, and I am hoping we can add more next year. There are so many things I want them to know and so many skills I want them to have, but I also want them to realize we need to have fun.

“The effort and dedication must be there, and they should always leave their very best on the field, but if they are not having fun while doing all of these things, then I have failed,” said Campbell. “I am looking forward to the next several weeks with this group of girls, and I hope to continue seeing improvement each time we step out on the field.”

Campbell is counting on a few of her experienced players to provide leadership on the field.

“Hannah Wilson (sophomore) is a veteran soccer player who handles our defense and has been a huge help in getting the other defenders comfortable with their positions,” said Campbell. “Laura Barnes, a seventh grader, has stepped up to the role of playing center-midfield after being a defender for several years. She can handle the ball well and has a strong leg, so she is someone I expect to see sending shots to the net for us this year. Emily Wilson, an eighth grader, has dominated on offense. She is calm, but tough, and gets in against defenders and fights hard for the ball. She has already scored eight goals in just two scrimmages and one official game. I expect to see great things out of these three players and many others as the season continues.”

Rounding out the roster for the Lady Hawks will be Brayden Banis, Kayla Banks, Laura Barnes, Gracie Bishop, Jeyda Bolukbasi, Kady Brinson, Cassie Craven, Ally Crook, Rebecca Grant, Alyssa Groves, Jessica Hughes, Caroline Hutson, Morgan James, Sabrina Jones, Ella Nolte, Kaylee Spears, Naomi Vega, Kaylee Warren, Anne Hatcher White, Emily Wilson and Hannah Wilson.