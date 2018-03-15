Smoke in the ‘Boro starts Friday night | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:32 am

The smell of barbecue takes over Walterboro for the fifth annual South Carolina Barbecue Association Cookoff Competition, Smoke in the ‘Boro, on Friday March 16 from 5:30-8 p.m., and Saturday March 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Colleton Center and Coastal Electric Cooperative’s community assistance program, the Coastal Electric Trust Incorporated, (both 501(c)(3) organizations, are co-hosting the event at Coastal Electric’s Outback facility, 2269 Jefferies Boulevard.

The weekend will consist of two separate events: “Anything ****” will be held on Friday night from 5:30-8 p.m. The main pork barbecue competition is on Saturday, with gates opening at 11 a.m. On Friday, cooking teams from North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina (including Colleton County) will prepare anything of their choice, from appetizers to wings, lamb crostini, gumbo, shrimp and grits plus all kinds of desserts — anything but barbeque. Local judges from the community will evaluate the entries on Friday, with the winner and prizes awarded on Saturday afternoon.

The Going To The Dogs Band will be performing on Friday night.

Last year’s barbecue competition included 32 teams that cooked Boston butts overnight and presented their entries to the judges on Saturday morning before the event opened to the public. The 2018 Saturday barbecue event will feature a celebrity judge, Charleston’s Channel 2 Meteorologist Rob Fowler. The SCBA-certified and novice level judges will be directed by Marshal Dawn Verbarg.

Admission both days is free to the public. Tasting tickets will be available for $1 each to sample the variety of amazing food. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine will also be offered through ticket purchases.

On Saturday, a Cruise-In Auto Show will be held in the front parking lot of Coastal Electric, with prizes for the most amazing cars on display. Additionally, local churches will be holding bake sales to raise funds, and the Cub Scouts will be holding a Pinewood Derby. Face painting, Balloons By Becky, and more for children will be available. Keene & Todd will provide music for the day.

Smoke in the ‘Boro was developed with Wayne and Len Keith, SCBA-certified barbeque judges. The Keith family formerly owned Keith’s Red Barn Barbeque in Walterboro and have a lifetime of experience in the barbeque world.

All competition activities during the weekend will be conducted in accordance with SCBA requirements and guidelines. Kathie Smith, chair of the Colleton Center, said, “This is the fifth year of Smoke in the ‘Boro, and each year it’s gotten bigger, better, and more fun! We are truly grateful to the Keith family, Coastal Electric Co-op and the many volunteers for making this event possible for our community. There will be something for everyone to enjoy during this family oriented weekend.”

The Colleton Center is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to utilize the historic Hampton Street School as an arts and civic center, providing arts and educational performances and events, affordable studio space for artists, and venues for family and community cultural functions for the diverse residents and visitors in the rural Lowcountry. Renovations for the primary needs of the auditorium are scheduled to be completed soon, with activities at the Hampton Street Auditorium returning by summer.

Operation Round Up® is a Coastal Electric Cooperative community service assistance program governed and executed by Coastal Electric Trust, Inc., a 501(c)3 corporation. Contributions to Coastal Electric Trust are used to assist local individuals or families with special needs or requests. These needs include, but are not limited to, food, shelter, clothing, healthcare, education and accessibility needs. Funds, once approved, are used to pay bills or for services directly and are never given to the individual or family making the request. Coastal Electric Trust has been an active service provider in the community for over 20 years.

Sponsorships for the event at the $100, $250, $500 and $1,000 levels are available. For more information, call the Colleton Center at 843-549-8360 or to enter, contact Wayne Keith at 800-328- 9425 or 843-539-1133.