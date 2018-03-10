Smoke in the ‘Boro coming | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:53 am

The smell of barbecue takes over Walterboro for the fifth annual South Carolina Barbecue Association Cookoff Competition, Smoke in the ‘Boro, on Friday March 16 from 5:30-8 p.m., and Saturday March 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The Colleton Center and Coastal Electric Cooperative’s community assistance program, the Coastal Electric Trust Incorporated, (both 501(c)(3) organizations, are co-hosting the event at Coastal Electric’s Outback facility, 2269 Jefferies Boulevard.

The weekend will consist of two separate events: “Anything ****” will be held on Friday night from 5:30-8 p.m. The main pork barbecue competition is on Saturday, with gates opening at 11 a.m. On Friday, cooking teams from North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina (including Colleton County) will prepare anything of their choice, from appetizers to wings, lamb crostini, gumbo, shrimp and grits plus all kinds of desserts — anything but barbeque. Local judges from the community will evaluate the entries on Friday, with the winner and prizes awarded on Saturday afternoon.

The Going To The Dogs Band will be performing on Friday night.

Last year’s barbecue competition included 32 teams that cooked Boston butts overnight and presented their entries to the judges on Saturday morning before the event opened to the public. The 2018 Saturday barbecue event will feature a celebrity judge, Charleston’s Channel 2 Meteorologist Rob Fowler. The SCBA-certified and novice level judges will be directed by Marshal Dawn Verbarg.

Admission both days is free to the public. Tasting tickets will be available for $1 each to sample the variety of amazing food. Soft drinks, water, beer and wine will also be offered through ticket purchases.