Six run in Beaufort Twilight Run | Sports | The Press and Standard

Six from Walterboro ran the 8K race at the Beaufort Twilight Run on Saturday. Wyatt Padgett, Craig Wiltshire, Kris Moore, Holly Mardell, Matt Mardell and Townes Mardell all finished the race. Townes, in a racing stroller, finished two feet faster than his father, Matt. All are members of the Walterboro Running Club.