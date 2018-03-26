Six run in Beaufort Twilight Run | Sports | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 26, 2018 9:41 am
Six from Walterboro ran the 8K race at the Beaufort Twilight Run on Saturday. Wyatt Padgett, Craig Wiltshire, Kris Moore, Holly Mardell, Matt Mardell and Townes Mardell all finished the race. Townes, in a racing stroller, finished two feet faster than his father, Matt. All are members of the Walterboro Running Club.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.