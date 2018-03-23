Six competing at convention | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm

Once again, students from Faith Baptist Academy are competing in the Accelerated Christian Education’s Carolinas Regional Student Convention.

This year six students from Faith Baptist Academy are representing Walterboro and Colleton County in singing solos, duets, a trio, and an ensemble. They will also perform in various platform events: poetry recitation, expressive reading, and oratory, as well as two instrumental musical events: a guitar solo and cello solo.

Academic events include original poetry writing, short story writing, and a PowerPoint presentation. They also entered several entries in photography, sketching, and watercolor.

“The students have consistently represented Walterboro and Colleton County well. Thanks to all of you who have supported them through their various fundraisers,” said Pastor Tony Jones. “We look forward to reporting their successes upon our return.”