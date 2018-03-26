Six compete on Rugged Maniac obstacle course | Sports | The Press and Standard

A muddy group of eight, including six from Walterboro, ran the Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle race on Saturday March 17. On the back row from left are Manny DeLeon, Alexa DeLeon, Becki Rohde, Chuck Clementson, Andrew Bishop. Front row, from left, are Shannon Ross, Ashley Rohde, Ginny Bishop.The Rugged Maniac race series boasts a three-mile course with more than 25 obstacles topped off with a day-long festival with mechanical bull rides, pie-eating contests and dance with the DJ on the main stage. Rugged Maniac is an official partner and supporter of the American Cancer Society. The group says several other Colletonians attended the race as well. Send us your pics to add to this post!