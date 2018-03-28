Situation at middle school believed to be hoax | Update | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 11:11 am

The school administration and law enforcement have deemed the threat to be a hoax. Students and staff are safe on campus while normal operations continue.

The following message from CCMS Principal Matt Brantley went out to parents via text this morning:

Good morning Colleton County Middle School parents, this is Matt Brantley, principal. I wanted to make you aware that earlier today, it was reported to the school administration of a potential threat on campus. I want to assure you that the school administration along with law enforcement are actively investigating this potential threat, we believe to be a hoax. Please be assured that all students and staff members are safe on campus while we continue normal operations. Extra law enforcement presence is on campus. I will keep you updated on this situation.

More updates as information becomes available.