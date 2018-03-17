Should teachers be arrested? | Column | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 11:06 am

If you’re reading this newspaper, you’re probably a curious person, like me. I want to know what people are thinking. Which is why I posted this question on Facebook last week: “Teacher friends: Do you think teachers should be armed? Why or why not?”

Here’s a sampling of the posts (not all who responded were teachers), edited for space:

“I think a select few that actually train periodically with the local police would be great.”

“If I had been asked to get training when I taught, I would have agreed–only to defend my students in an emergency.”

“There’s way too much responsibility put on an educator these days to add yet another serious one. I think police should have a substation at schools.”

“As a former teacher, I would not have wanted to have a gun in my classroom. If teachers have guns, it would be very risky to be shooting from different directions, having no idea who might be caught in the crossfire. A better solution is to make sure the outside of a school is secure, have more security guards, outlaw assault weapons and bump stocks, which were never meant to be in the arms of civilians, and have a buy-back program, paying more than the weapons are worth. Background checks must be more stringent and the waiting period longer.”

“I am a former teacher, and I am all for more School Resource Officers or even a police substation. But I think arming teachers is a terrible idea.”

“I believe, as a retired police officer and Mom, that few, if any teachers should be armed. Teaching, in my view, has reached the point of raising children, correcting them, dealing with rude and demanding parents… teachers have enough to do. I think solid plans for shelter-in-place with locked doors, metal detectors at entries, and, just as the motels have changed their access points, so should all schools!!!”

“As an employee at a middle school I wouldn’t want to be armed. I think if they were to arm faculty and staff it would take some serious screening, training and skills.”

“I agree that we need some form of higher protection in schools! Having a few teachers armed would deter people from shootings!”

“I always wished I could have had my gun with me at school. I would never stand in front of a group of students like a sitting duck thinking I was ‘protecting’ them. I would shoot the idiot so he couldn’t shoot anyone else, or me. This seems so simple I don’t understand why the discussion. It obviously doesn’t help to have armed SROs!”

“Hiring police officers and SROs is simply inadequate. There’s no way having one or even five of them per school is adequate to stop an actual attack. Literally the only thing that will work is having armed School Personnel. No one needs to know who they are, or where the guns are. No one who doesn’t want to be armed should have to be. Banning bump stocks and raising the age to 21 is just flat-out silly. It will have Zero Effect.”

“Law enforcement are trained and are [the] best solution. I think my trig teacher may have shot me if he was armed in 1967.”

Smarter minds than mine are trying to figure this out. Security changes will take time, and money. Bulletproof doors don’t just install (or pay for) themselves. More school cops will mean higher taxes, but what is a child’s life worth?

The good news is, everyone seems to recognize the need for change. We realize the same-old same-old is off the table. And that gives me hope.

Julie R. Smith, who may have had the same trig teacher, can be reached at widdleswife@aol.com.