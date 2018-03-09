Seven Colleton groups receive grants from the Beaufort Fund | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018

Seven Colleton County organizations received $77,500 in grants from the Coastal Community Foundation’s Beaufort Fund at a celebration held Feb. 22 in Beaufort.

Colleton County grant recipients were:

• The Colleton Center, performing arts

• Teach for America, Inc., in-school program

• Colleton County Council on Aging, food and water

• Colleton County First Steps, child care training

• Colleton County Historical & Preservation Society, community development

• Colleton County Memorial Library, children’s education

• Colleton Habitat for Humanity, building improvement

The Beaufort Fund is celebrating its 20th year of making grants this year. This fund has awarded a total of $8,624,090 in grants over the past two decades to nonprofit organizations serving Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties.

In 2018, $578,450 was awarded, benefiting 52 nonprofits from the southern Lowcountry. This year, 23 nonprofits — almost half of all grantees — received general operating support, an important building block of nonprofit capacity.

The Beaufort Fund supports a wide array of nonprofit programs through special project and general operating support.

The total grants also include awards granted last year to 12 three-year grantees, organizations receiving renewable support in recognition of a highly effective program and business model.

At the celebration, remarks were made by Coastal Community Foundation staff members Veronica Hemmingway and Gloria Duryea, as well as Fred Washington Jr., retiring longtime chair of The Beaufort Fund Committee.

Washington attributed the success of The Beaufort Fund to the ability of a diverse group of stakeholders to come together around what they have in common in order to create solutions in an efficient way. “I truly appreciate the years that I have served,” said Washington. “This has been one of the highlights of my life.”