Senator arranges movie preview | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 4:17 pm

Local theatre owner Rob McHone and manager AnTanasia Prioleau opened the doors of Ireland Creek Cinemas Saturday morning for a special showing of the blockbuster hit movie, “Black Panther.” Over 50 children enjoyed the movie and refreshments as guests of Senator Margie Bright-Matthews.

“This is an important movie,” said Bright-Matthews. “I want our children to be able to see it.” “Black Panther,” a Marvel Cinematic Universe release, has opened to record box office numbers. It features an African superhero whose personal dilemma about responsibility and his ultimate decisions and actions make for not only an action-packed movie, but a moral lesson as well.

Bright-Matthews plans a repeat performance on Saturday March 10 at 10 a.m., also at Ireland Creek Cinemas.