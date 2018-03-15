School transfer requests being accepted | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:19 am

Student transfer requests for Colleton County School District parents who seek to have their child attend a public school out of their designated school zone for the 2018-2019 school year started being processed Feb. 26 and end May 1.

Interested parents who would like their child(ren) to attend a school out of their zone should submit the completed Student Transfer Application to the child’s school or the District Office. Attendance zone information can be found on Colleton County School District’s website.

The following should be submitted along with the application: the child’s long form birth certificate, photo ID, a letter or supporting documentation explaining the reason a transfer is desired and two proofs of residency (lease agreement, mortgage statement, utility bill).

For more information, please call the Office of Student Services at 843-782-4524. Information is also available on the school district’s website at www.colletonsd.org.