Safety checkpoints planned April 14 | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | March 30, 2018 2:04 pm
Last Updated: March 30, 2018 at 2:46 pm
On April 14 the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office will conduct Public Safety Checkpoints at three locations in the county.
These checkpoints are in honor and memory of crash victims from the county and circuit court district.
The checkpoints will be held in coordination with the 14th Circuit LEN (Law Enforcement Network Taskforce). This is also in recognition of “The Fifth Annual Walk like MADD” event being held in Columbia.
The checkpoints will be conducted at Winchester Road in Walterboro, Industrial Road in Walterboro, and Rehoboth Road in Cottageville from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
comments » 2
Comment by The Truth
March 30, 2018 at 2:41 pm
More reason to harass and illegally search people’s vehicles. Look at the laws online and know your rights people!!
Comment by Denise
March 30, 2018 at 4:15 pm
How do you plan on catching anybody doing something wrong if you tell them where you’re going to be and when?
