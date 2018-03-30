Rice Festival queens chosen | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:03 am

Winners in the 2018 Miss Rice Festival Pageant held Saturday were:

Baby Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Rayleigh Beach

Black & White Photogenic Winner: Rentz Westbury

Color Photogenic Winner: Rentz Westbury

Snapshot Winner: Hope Nettles

Prettiest Smile: Rayleigh Beach

Prettiest Hair: Rentz Westbury

Prettiest Eyes: Hope Nettles

2nd Runner Up: Rentz Westbury

1st Runner Up: Hope Nettles

Baby Miss Rice Festival: Rayleigh Beach

Toddler Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Sadie Williams and Ava Trippe

Black & White Photogenic Winner: Annabelle Hilton

Color Photogenic Winner: Sadie Williams

Snapshot Winner: Sadie Williams

Prettiest Smile: Ava Trippe

Prettiest Hair: Sadie Williams

Prettiest Eyes: Ava Trippe

4th Runner Up: Sadie Williams

3rd Runner Up: Adalyn Langdale

2nd Runner Up: Annabelle Hilton

1st Runner Up: Sutton Hill

Toddler Miss Rice Festival: Ava Trippe

Tiny Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Ashira Entrekin, Madison Bodison, and Laci Tripp

Overall Rice Festival Sweetheart Winner: Aryah Thomas

Color Photogenic Winner: Alyssa Langdale

Snapshot Winner: Ashira Entrekin

Prettiest Smile: Laci Tripp

Prettiest Hair: Ashira Entrekin

Prettiest Eyes: Alyssa Langdale

3rd Runner Up: Ashira Entrekin

2nd Runner Up: Madison Bodison

1st Runner Up: Alyssa Langdale

Tiny Miss Rice Festival: Laci Tripp

Petite Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Allie Garvin

Prettiest Smile, Hair, and Eyes: Allie Garvin

Theme Wear Winner: Allie Garvin

Petite Miss Rice Festival: Allie Garvin

Junior Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart Princess: Savannah Ross, Sadie Hiott, and Lilly Crosby

Black & White Photogenic Winner: Lilly Crosby

Color Photogenic: Lilly Crosby

Snapshot Winner: Sadie Hiott

Prettiest Smile: Avery Gallagher

Prettiest Hair: Avery Gallagher

Prettiest Eyes: Sadie Hiott

5th Runner Up: Savannah Ross

4th Runner Up: Lilly Crosby

3rd Runner Up: Sadie Hiott

2nd Runner Up: Avery Gallagher

1st Runner Up: Lindsey Chapman

Junior Miss Rice Festival: Mason Blatter

Preteen Miss Division:

Rice Festival Sweetheart: Briana Brown

Black & White Photogenic Winner: Paisley Wolfe

Color Photogenic Winner: Paisley Wolfe

Prettiest Smile: Paisley Wolfe

Prettiest Hair: Paisley Wolfe

Prettiest Eyes: Anna Mangum

2nd Runner Up: Briana Brown

1st Runner Up: Anna Mangum

Preteen Miss Rice Festival: Paisley Wolfe

Miss Division:

Prettiest Smile, Hair, and Eyes: Deanna Munro

Theme Wear Winner: Deanna Munro

Miss Rice Festival: Deanna Munro