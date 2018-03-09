Ribbon-cutting held at Pineland Plantation | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 8:43 am

A ribbon-cutting for Pineland Plantation was held before the Paws at the Plantation event last weekend. From left are Morrison Payne of Walterboro, Kathy Coleman of Greenwood, Amy Coleman of Pineland Plantation, Mayor Bill Young, Brandy McGhie of Round O, Heather Henderson of Edisto Beach and Jeremy Ware, president of the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce. “On behalf of Pineland Plantation Events, I would like to thank Mayor Young for performing the grand opening ribbon-cutting for Pineland Plantation and welcoming our business to the community. We look forward to providing Colleton County and the surrounding areas with a new outdoor event venue for weddings, fundraisers, corporate events, birthdays and more. As a new member of the Colleton County Chamber of Commerce, we are pleased to partake in the growth of this wonderful community!” said Amy Coleman. To schedule a tour of the property, book an event, or general questions, visit the website: www.pinelandplantationevents.com or Facebook, or call Amy Coleman at 864-377-4193.