Register now for Rice Festival events | News | The Press and Standard

Register now for Rice Festival events

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:15 am

The 2018 Colleton County Rice Festival will be April 27-28, and deadlines for applications for several events are approaching.

Anyone wanting to sell or display arts and crafts downtown during the festival must submit an application by March 30. A 10×12-foot space is $75 (with a $25 deduction for Colleton County residents) plus $25 for electricity (one 12-gauge cord only.) Checks or money orders must be included with applications. All items exhibited must be original works of art — no mass work or work from kits will be allowed. Accepted exhibitors will be notified immediately after deadline.

March 30 is also the deadline for information booths ($125 with $25 discount for Colleton residents) and sales booths that are not arts and crafts ($125 with $25 local discount plus $25 electricity fee.) Registration for non-profits (local school/church, information/baked goods fundraiser) is $75.

This year’s Cornhole Tournament has been moved to Saturday April 28 at 4 p.m. in the Ivanhoe parking lot. Deadline for entries is March 31, and entry fee is $30 with a $5 discount for bringing a board. Two players per team and all players must be 18. Cash prizes will be $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third.

April 6 is the deadline for entry in the pre-festival Tour de Lowcountry, scheduled for Saturday April 21. Cyclists can enjoy a ride throughout the Lowcountry for $30 advance registration, including a t-shirt, post-ride meal and refreshments. Late or race day registration is $35 with t-shirt while supplies last.

The Rice Festival Parade will be Saturday April 28 starting at 11 a.m. Registration deadline is Friday April 20. A $10 donation is requested. Note that no candy may be thrown from any parade unit.

Registration is under way through April 20 for the 2018 Rice Run/Walk. Fee is $25 or $15/students with proof/student ID. From April 21 through race day April 28, fee will be $30. Entry fee includes a t-shirt and finisher medal.

The Rice Festival Car Show, planned April 28, is accepting applications through April 20. Early registration is $15 and day-of-show, $20. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 30 pre-registrants. Entries should be sent to Walterboro Cruisers, Attn: Cathy Crosby, 2811 Peniel Rd., Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

This year’s golf tournament will be Sunday April 22. Entry is $40/person. Cash prizes and festival t-shirts will be awarded.

Registration applications for all events are available at www.ricefestival.org.