Rec baseball/softball evaluations to be next week | Sports | The Press and Standard

Rec baseball/softball evaluations to be next week

Rec Center baseball/softball evaluations will be next week at the 4 field hub in the front of the ACE Basin Complex. A check in table will be set up at the entrance to the hub across from Combahee Field. Each child must check in and get a number. Children that are not in these two age groups do not need to come.

Minors (ages 9-10) Wed, March 7 at 6 p.m.

Majors (ages 11-12) Wed, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Angels (ages 9-10) Thur, March 8 at 6 p.m.

Ponytails (ages 11-12) Thur. March 8 at 7 p.m.

Please have children wear something comfortable and his/her cleats. They will also need a glove and a bat. Bats will be available if they don’t have one.

This is not a tryout, it is just an evaluation to see determine skill levels and what position players will be best suited for.

The following week (March 12-16) parents will be contacted directly by their child’s coach.