Real Estate for Rent | 2BA, 2BA fixer upper | The Press and Standard

Real Estate for Rent | 2BA, 2BA fixer upper

by | March 27, 2018 4:25 pm

Rent to own

2BR, 2BA, fixer upper mobile home and lot. Tenant will be responsible for all repairs. $2,000 deposit, then $500 per month. Call 843-908-3231 and leave a message.

 

