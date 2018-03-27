Real Estate for Rent | 2BA, 2BA fixer upper | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | March 27, 2018 4:25 pm
Rent to own
2BR, 2BA, fixer upper mobile home and lot. Tenant will be responsible for all repairs. $2,000 deposit, then $500 per month. Call 843-908-3231 and leave a message.
