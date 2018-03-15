Rapper artist dies at home | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:36 am

A Walterboro man, who had walked away from fame, died at his Maple Ridge Road home the evening of March 12.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey reports that Craig Mack, 46, died at his home at approximately 9 p.m.

Harvey attributed Mack’s death to natural causes.

Harvey said late Monday evening he received a phone call from the Associated Press seeking information on Mack’s passing.

He learned in that phone call that Mack gain notoriety as a New York City rapper in the mid-1990s.

Mack was one of the first rappers signed to Sean Diddy Combs’ Bad Boy Records.

In 1994, Mack released “Project: Funk da World,” his first album for the new label. It contained “Flava in Ya Ear.” The song went on to become No. 9 on Billboard’s chart and earned Mack a Grammy nomination.

The next year, Mack and Bad Boy Records parted ways. He continued his musical career until 2006.

Then Mack walked away from the limelight and became a member of the Overcomer Ministry near Canadys.