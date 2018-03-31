Rabies clinics to begin Saturday April 7 | News | The Press and Standard

The annual rabies clinics will be held in Colleton County on April 7, 14 and 21 at the following locations:

April 7th

8:30-10:30 a.m., Genesis Motors, 10577 Cottageville Hwy, Cottageville, Dr. Phillip Hopkins

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hampton Street Elementary, 484 Hampton St., Walterboro, Dr. C.J. DeLoach

11-11:30 a.m., BP Gas Station/Church’s Chicken, 15600 Charleston Hwy, Jacksonboro, Dr. Hopkins

2:30-4:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 11, Hwy. 61 at Grubers Crossroads, Round O, Dr. DeLoach

April 14th

8:30-11 a.m., Ruffin Community Center, 7745 Ruffin Rd, Ruffin, Dr. DeLoach

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Williams Fire Station, 245 Joel Padgett Dr., Williams, Dr. DeLoach

2-3 p.m., Lodge Fire Station, 8667 Lodge Hwy., Lodge, Dr. DeLoach

3:30-4:30 p.m., Old Health Center, New Street, Smoaks, Dr. DeLoach

April 21st

8:30-9:30 a.m., H&R Block Parking Lot, 314 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, Dr. Hopkins

10-11 a.m., Sniders Crossroads at Hwy. 21, Dr. Hopkins

Fees vary but will not exceed $10 per pet. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in a box or carrier.

The S.C. Rabies Control Act requires all dogs and cats have a current rabies vaccination. For the majority of vaccines, the minimum age for vaccinations is 12 weeks. After being vaccinated, the pet should wear the rabies tag provided by the veterinarian on its neck. Owners will also receive a certificate of vaccination.