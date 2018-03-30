PRTC team takes second in golf tourney | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 28, 2018 at 10:17 am

The Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative team members Roy Bonner, Don Finnegan, Chris Hutto, and Ryan Bunton won second place in the 2018 Tri-County Regional Chamber of Commerce Spring Golf Tournament held recently in Holly Hill. Two teams from First Citizens Bank of St. George took first and third.