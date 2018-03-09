Paws raises $13,000 for Colleton’s animals | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:41 am

A sold-out crowd of 200 enjoyed the 2018 Paws at the Plantation held at Pineland Plantation on Saturday night.

The event raised $13,000 for the Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter to help Colleton’s homeless pets. “This is the most we’ve raised in the seven years of Paws at the Plantation,” said Sarah Miller of FoCCAS.

Lee Petrolowicz won the raffle for two floor seats to the Jimmy Buffet concert in North Charleston on April 6.

“It warmed my heart to see so many people supporting the animals of Colleton County,” Miller said. “There were 82 sponsors, donors, and volunteers who made this event possible. It’s community involvement that will help to make Colleton County a pet-friendly community.”

FoCCAS is always looking for responsible foster families and other volunteers to help homeless animals.

The group has also recently added an Amazon Wish List for donations needed.