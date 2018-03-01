Paws at the Plantation planned this Saturday | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: February 28, 2018 at 3:51 pm

Photo by CHRISTIE SLOCUM

The 2018 Paws at the Plantation will be Saturday, March 3 from 5-9 p.m. This year, the event will be held at Pineland Plantation in Ritter (between Walterboro and Green Pond). Friends of Colleton County has rotated the location of this fundraiser the last six years.

Paws at the Plantation is FoCCAS’s largest fundraiser and supports their 4th-grade Colleton Animal Commitment Education program, their community spay/neuter initiatives and foster/rescue. Last year, the event raised $10,000 and the committee is hoping to increase that for 2018.

Raffle tickets for two floor seats at the April 6 Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers concert in North Charleston are available at Treasure Chest Gold, Consignment Envy, Body Basics by Natalie, Audra at Palmetto Hair Gallery and at the event. The drawing will be during Paws at the Plantation. The winner does not need to be present to win.

On Saturday, Jimmy Fitts will be catering barbecued pork, grilled chicken, hash and rice, mac and cheese, green beans, and rolls. Once again, a crowd favorite, Going to the Dogs Band, will provide the entertainment. Great silent auction and raffle items have all been donated so all money goes directly to the animals of Colleton County. Most items can be viewed on the Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter’s Facebook Event Paws at the Plantation. A complete list will be available on the website after March 1.

Tickets are $50 available to www.foccas-sc.org, at Consignment Envy, Treasure Chest Gold and from Audra at Palmetto Hair Gallery. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door.