Partnership brings in $696,000 to county | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 9:48 am

Two resolutions approved by Colleton County Council at the March 6 meeting are expected to bring a little more cash into the county’s coffers.

The two resolutions were amendments to the existing Joint County Industrial Park agreements between Colleton and Charleston counties that cover land in Charleston County that has been added to the original agreements.

One agreement between the two counties was originally enacted in 2007 has since been amended to add land on three previous occasions.

The second agreement, originally approved in 2016, was for the creation of an Industrial-Business Park in Charleston County.

One of the agreements includes the Boeing plant, while the other covers part of the new Mercedes van plant under construction.

The Joint County Industrial Park agreements are needed to provide fee-in-lieu-of-taxes economic development incentives to companies establishing new facilities in a county.

The state guidelines for establishing a Joint County Industrial Park agreement require the lead county to partner with a neighboring county that is less prosperous. In exchange for Colleton County’s partnership with Charleston County, Colleton County receives one and one-half percent of the fees collected by Charleston County in the areas covered by the agreements.

“It is a good little piece of revenue for us,” Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin said.

Each year in late June or early July, the funds generated by the agreements arrive from Charleston County, according to Colleton County Finance Director Jon Carpenter.

In 2016, the county received $633,000. In 2017, the amount totaled $696,000.

The resolutions approved by county council last week, Carpenter explained, will not generate any revenue for the county to until the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Each of the resolutions approved by council on March 6 added two new parcels of land to the industrial parks.

Every amendment that adds developable land to the joint county industrial parks increases the payments to Colleton County. “The more they add, the more it helps us,” Griffin explained.