Order baby chicks by March 22 | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:16 am

Raising baby chicks from day one to egg-laying age can be a rewarding experience for 4-H youth. The 2018 4-H Pullet Project is offered to youth between the ages of 5-19 that live in: Colleton, Hampton, Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort, Jasper, Allendale, Barnwell, Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

“This has been one of our most popular projects, and one that does not require too much time, or expense, other than feed and shelter,” said Colleton 4-H Extension Agent Dawn Stuckey. This year youth can either order multiples of 12 or 25 chicks to raise over the summer. Chicks will be placed with the youth around the end of April. The breed of chicks that will be offered this year are Barred Plymouth Rock, which are hearty, easy to raise, and lay large brown eggs.

To participate in this project, youth need to complete an application form, available through the Colleton Clemson Extension Office, and pay a deposit of $35 for each 10 or $60 for each 25 chicks ordered. All applications are due by March 22. The deposit will be returned to the youth in the fall, after they satisfactorily complete the project, and return five pullets (for those choosing 25) or three pullets (for those raising 12) for the Fall Auction. Proceeds from the auction will help offset the cost of offering the project and all prizes/awards that are given throughout the year. All remaining pullets may be kept by the 4-H members for free. Youth will also have the opportunity to show their birds at area showmanship shows.

Youth who are not already members of 4-H for the 2017-2018 year will be required to pay an additional membership fee of $10. With the membership, youth will receive a t-shirt and also have the opportunity to participate in other 4-H projects offered for the year including clubs, projects, and numerous summer camps.

To learn more, contact Dawn Stuckey, Colleton County 4-H Agent, by email at dstucke@clemson.edu or by phone at 843-549-2595, Ext. 128.